Ranbir Kapoor And Ajay Devgn Trend For Their New Film. Details Here

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn with Luv Ranjan (Image courtesy: Luv_Films)

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to co-star with Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan's next film. The announcement was made by the filmmaker's production house on social media, with a picture of the two stars. "Luv Ranjan's next to star Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor," the tweet read. Ranbir and Ajay Devgn have previously co-starred in 2010's, which was directed by Prakash Jha. Of being part of the untitled film, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I'm excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association," The Times Of India reports.Read the tweet here.The film will be directed by Luv Ranjan and is expected to go on floors next year. "Ajay and Ranbir's spontaneity and versatility is electrifying and I am elated to be working with not one, but two powerhouse performers in my next film," Mr Ranjan said, TOI reports.Luv Ranjan is best-known for hisfilms. This year's, directed by him, was immensely popular at the box office. Ajay Devgn is also a part of Luv Ranjan's another film , which also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. Akiv Ali directs the untitled film co-produced by Luv Ranjan.Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is awaiting the release of, a film on actor Sanjay Dutt. Ajay Devgn hasandin the pipeline.

