Luv Ranjan's Next Film Will See A 'Different Side' Of Ajay Devgn

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has revealed that his next film will star Ajay Devgn and Tabu, reported news agency IANS. Speaking of Ajay Devgn's role in the film, Mr Ranjan told IANS, "It is a space which Ajay has not done for a long time. We have either seen him in romedies or masala action entertainers or thrillers. Urban rom-com space is something which he hasn't done for a long time. So, I hope people will enjoy that side of him." Ajay Devgn and Tabu were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.



The untitled projected is a take on urban relationship and will be directed by Akiv Ali. The film will be the first product of T-Series and Luv Films' collaboration. Speaking of their association, Mr Ranjan told IANS, "I have a very comfortable relationship with Kumar because he is not a guy who meddles in your affairs. He is quite happy taking a back seat and saying 'you are the one who makes the product so you make the product'. It is a very easy relationship."



Though Mr Ranjan refrained from revealing more details about the film for now, he promised to do it soon. "I am not someone who likes to talk about the film in the terms what the film is about till the trailer is out. With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also, I didn't open the film in the trailer because it takes away the surprise of going to the theatre. I will be in a better position to talk about it, let's say three months before the release," IANS quoted him as saying.



The film, which already commenced in January, has been shot in some parts of Mumbai. "We shot in Mumbai. Now, we will be shooting in Himachal Pradesh and London. It will be shot extensively from April to July," Luv Ranjan told IANS. The film is scheduled to release on October 19.



Luv Ranjan has previously worked on films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The films primarily featured Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha.



His recently released film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be 2018's third biggest opening at the box office after "Padmaavat" and PadMan. The film has collected Rs 86.76 crore, at last count.



(With inputs from IANS)



