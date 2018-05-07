Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor Aces The Dacoit Look Yash Raj Films announced their next with Ranbir Kapoor where he plays a deadly dacoit

The project was announced by YRF in their official twitter handle with a 45 second short teaser. In the teaser, we see Ranbir's scarred face with a battle axe on one hand and a bunch of arrows on the other. A muscular Ranbir sports a rugged and intense look in Shamshera. The 35-year-old actor has portrayed some scintillating onscreen characters before and has never shied away from treading on the untrodden paths. YRF presented the first look of the film and captioned it: "Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21"



In a statement, the Barfi actor talking about his new venture said, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge.



Shamshera will go on floors by the end of 2018 and is expected to wrap up by mid-2019. Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for his next release Sanju, a Rajkumar Hirani directed film. Sanju is a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. In the film, we will see Ranbir as the Khalnayak of Bollywood. The movie is slated for June 29 release.



