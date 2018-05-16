Amidst Ajay Devgn Death Hoax, A Pic Of Him With Ranbir Kapoor And Luv Ranjan Surfaced On The Internet

It's a casting coup... Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor... Luv Ranjan brings the two powerhouse actors in his next film, after the phenomenal success of #SonuKeTituKiSweety and #PKP series... Shooting starts in 2019.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on May 14, 2018 at 9:32pm PDT