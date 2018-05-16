Amidst Ajay Devgn Death Hoax, A Pic Of Him With Ranbir Kapoor And Luv Ranjan Surfaced On The Internet

Ajay Devgn may have been chilling at his Mumbai residence last weekend or been busy with his work commitments but he sure did become the subject of death hoax, reported DNA. A false report of the actor's chartered flight having crashed near Mahabaleshwar was widely being circulated on WhatsApp, stated DNA, while the Shivaay actor was said to be very much in Mumbai. According to another report in mid-day, death rumours about Ajay Devgn were circulated in more than one message - another WhatsApp forward said that the flight Ajay Devgn was on board had to make an emergency landing. While these reports need not much attention and can be dismissed with the swish of the finger, there arrived a photo on the Internet, which announced the details of Ajay Devgn's new film (more on that later).
Highlights
- Death rumours were reportedly being circulated on WhatsApp
- Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan released a photo of Ajay Devgn
- Ajay Devgn will be directed by Luv Ranjan in his next
Speaking to DNA, a senior cop from Mahabaleshwar police station dismissed the reports and said: "If there had been a situation of Ajay Devgn's helicopter meeting with an accident or crashing anywhere in Mahabaleshwar or nearby we would have to come to know. We have checked and there is no such incident reported." Not just over the weekend but even last week the false messages reportedly did the rounds on WhatsApp.
Police confirmed that an investigation is currently underway and told DNA: "This message was being circulated a week ago also, and it has again started from Sunday. We are trying to ascertain as to who is spreading such fake news and sending forwards about helicopter crash."
CommentsMeanwhile, the big announcement about Luv Ranjan's new film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn was made on Monday. The director's next will cast these two "powerhouse actors" and shooting for the film will begin in 2019. Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2016 movie Raid.
Previously, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Farida Jalal, Dilip Kumar and Kader Khan have been the subjects of death hoax on the Internet.
