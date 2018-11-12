This Is When Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Will Make First Public Appearance As A Married Couple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed at a party in Mumbai

Highlights The couple will make their first public appearance at Bengaluru reception On November 28, the couple will host a wedding reception in Mumbai Their wedding venue is Italy's Villa del Balbianello

We are all looking forward to star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big fat Italian wedding, scheduled for November 14 and 15. The venue is Italy's Villa del Balbianello and after the wedding, the couple are expected to land in India on November 18. Excited to know when Deepika and Ranveer will make their first public appearance as a married couple? We have some of details about it. On November 21, Deepika and Ranveer will make their first public appearance together after their wedding. This will be at their Bengaluru reception. (Bengaluru is Deepika's hometown). A week later, on November 28, the couple will host a big Bollywood wedding reception in Mumbai and the venue is Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The pre-wedding festivities began much in advance for the couple. On November 2, Deepika flew to Bengaluru for Nandi Puja while during that weekend, a haldi ceremony took place at the Singh residence.

This weekend, Deepika and Ranveer, twinning in white, left for Italy. His family - parents Jagjit and Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika - also accompanied them.

Meanwhile, the wedding preparations are also in in full swing at Lake Como, Italy. New visuals from the wedding venue were shared by news agency ANI on Twitter this afternoon.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

There will reportedly be two wedding ceremonies for Deepika and Ranveer. A wedding in accordance with South Indian rituals and another one as per Punjabi traditions. The pre-wedding festivities reportedly include a sangeet and they have also apparently planned a party for the wedding guests. As per a previous media report, mobile phones are strictly not allowed inside the wedding venue.

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding will be close-knit affair and will happen under the presence of both their families and friends. From the industry, Deepika's first co-star Shah Rukh Khan, her debut film Om Shanti Om's director Farah Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom the couple have made three blockbuster films together, are expected to be a part of the wedding.

Deepika Padukone, 32, and Ranveer Singh, 33, have been dating for six years now. They are co-stars of films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat."