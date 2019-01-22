This Is How Namrata Shirodkar Is Celebrating Her 47th Birthday In Hyderabad

Namrata Shirodkar shared a set of photos from her birthday celebration on her Instagram timeline

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 22, 2019 21:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Is How Namrata Shirodkar Is Celebrating Her 47th Birthday In Hyderabad

Namrata Shirodkar with her family and friends (Image courtesy namratashirodkar)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Day off at the Falaknuma with the people I love," Namrata wrote
  2. Mehr Jessia was also part the birthday celebration
  3. Raveena Tandon also commented on the post

Namrata Shirodkar is celebrating her 47th birthday with her children and her girl gang in Hyderabad and the actress shared glimpses from her birthday get-together on her Instagram timeline. Sharing a set of photos from her outing with friends and family, Namrata wrote: "Day off at the Falaknuma with the people I love." One of the photos shared by Namrata is from the cake cutting in which she can be seen surrounded by her children - Sitara and Gautham and her friends. Mehr Jessia, a close friend of Namrata, was also part of the birthday celebration. The comments section is replete with birthday wishes for the actress. Raveena Tandon also commented on the post and wrote: "Happy birthday Nam."

 

 

Day off @the Falaknuma with the people i love #qualitytime #cherishedmoments

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 

Earlier in the day, Namrata Shirodkar's actor-husband Mahesh Babu had posted an adorable wish for her on Instagram. "Happy birthday, my sweetest love. Thank you and love you for everything that you mean to me," Namrata Shirodkar wrote. In the picture, Namrata can be seen hugging him.

 

 

Over the weekend, Namrata Shirodkar had visited Shirdi with her children and sister Shilpa Shirodkar. Take a look at the photos from the trip here:

 

 

My Shirdi gang #familyties #love blessed

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

Namrata Shirodkar, a former beauty queen made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, which released in 1998. Hero Hindustani, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Vaastav, Astitva and Bride and Prejudice are some of the other films on her resume. Namrata married Mahesh Babu in 2005 and welcomed their first child - Gautham - in 2006.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

namrata shirodkarnamrata shirodkar birthday

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nissan NicksLev LandauGita GopinathPravasi Bharatiya DiwasLive TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHKartarpur DraftICC AwardsShivakumara SwamiIndia vs New ZealandAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................