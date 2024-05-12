This Is How Much Orry Charges For One Picture. Any Guesses?

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: orry)

You must be living under a rock, if you don't know Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. After all, he is Bollywood's BFF. Oh, and, Orry is known for charging a hefty amount for pictures. Now, the social media sensation has revealed the price (per photo). Speaking to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast Bharti TV, Orry revealed that he charges ₹ 25 lakh for appearing at events. In the video, Harsh can be seen asking Orry if he charges money for appearances. To this, Bharti adds, “Mehenge ho? [Are you expensive?]” In his signature rustic Hindi, Orry replies, “Haan. Kya mai sasta dikhta hai kya? [Yes. Do I look cheap to you?].” When Bharti asks Orry if he charges as much as ₹ 20 lakh for a photo, Orry says, “Ji, kya mai aapko photo dega to mai diya hai. Jaise mai tumhe diya hai to diya mai. Par aap mujhe aayega, aur as in formally puch karega mujhe. Orry ka touch chahiye. Mujhe 20 lakh chahiye. [Yes, if I have willingly given you a picture, that is another thing. But if you approach me formally and ask 'I want Orry's touch.' I want ₹ 20 lakh (sic)]”

Orry has become a regular at B-Town parties. He is also known for hosting dinners and going on holidays with star kids. Last month, he was in London with Nysa (Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter) and Aarav Kumar (Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son). Sharing a sneak peek into their fun night, Orry shared a snap on his Instagram Stories. “Dinner fun times,” read the text attached to the post. Click here to read in detail.

Last year in December, Orry jetted off to London with Nysa Devgn and Janhvi Kapoor. Offering us glimpses of winter vacation, he shared a set of pictures on Instagram. Sharing the album, Orry simply wrote, “The value of a vacation.”

Before that, Salman Khan asked Orry the million-dollar question – “What does Orry do?” Full story here.