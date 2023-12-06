Inside The Archies Screening: Pics Of Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan And Others Posted By, No Surprises, Orry

Orry shared these images. (courtesy: orry1)

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who is famous for being famous, obviously received an invite to the screening of The Archies last night. He shared inside photos from the screening on his Instagram stories. Orry shared extensive notes for his friends Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who star as Veronica and Betty, respectively. Orry's album from last night also features Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. Phew! This is what Orry wrote for The Archies stars Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan:

Posting a picture with Katrina Kaif, Orry wrote, "I told Kat that I feel short when am around her. And she said but don't you feel that with everyone. I'm dying... She's too funny."

Posting his picture with Ranveer Singh, Orry wrote, "Baba x Baba."

About his click with Janhvi Kapoor, Orry wrote, "She's the type pf flower that can still grow after a forest fire."

See some more photos shared by Orry here:

Netflix India too shared some photos inside photos from the screening. The caption on the post read, "One magical night, countless emotions."

The Archies also marks the acting debut of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Besides Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film also stars Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.