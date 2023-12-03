The One Where Orry Partied With Suhana Khan, Sussanne Khan And Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: orry1)

Attention folks, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is back with some inside pictures from another party he attended. On Saturday night, Orry attended businessman Arvind Dubash's star-studded party in Mumbai and treated his Instafam with some inside pictures with his friends Suhana Khan, Sussanne Khan, Kanika Kapoor and others. He posed with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and his Suhana Khan, who is about to mark her entry into Bollywood with The Archies. He captioned the iamge as, "roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, so is suuuuu." For the picture with singer Kanika Kapoor, Orry wrote, "sweet like sugar, soft like suede, but unlike a piano, we will never get played." Orry, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 17, also posed for pics with Sussanne Khan and his boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Be it red carpet events or a Bollywood bash, the spotlight is always on one and only Orry. Oh, and how can we not talk about the question on everyone's mind — "What does Orry do?" The curiosity about his life has reached new heights ever since the Internet sensation declared, “I am living, I'm a liver." A few days back, music producer and meme maestro Mayur Jumani crafted a special song for Orry.

Mayur Jumani gave a playful twist on the iconic track Gori Gori from Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Naa. The lines are "Karta Kya hai Orry, Orry? [What does Orry do?] Parties main woh dikha kare, Paps ke sath photo shoot khicha kare. Par karta kya hai, jaana na koi uske siwa…" The creative montage features memorable clips, including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar inquiring about Orry's professional life, Janhvi Kapoor mentioning his name, and the unforgettable snippet of Orry proclaiming, "You jog, you are a jogger. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver.” Don't Orry, be happy — did you just say that?

The super cool video was jointly shared by Orry and Mayur Jumani on Instagram. Replying to the post, Kanika Kapoor dropped laughing eyes emoji. Zaid Darbar stated, "Hahaha Good one... Orry is smart and he knows what he's doing." Rupali Jagga joined in the show and added, “Hahahhahaha this is so coool.” Fukrey fame Manjot Singh said, "Brilliant."

Orry's name first cropped on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. In the episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, KJo asked the two about Orry. He said, “Now, that we are bringing up Orry. Can you just tell the world who he is?” To this, Sara replied, “Orry? Who doesn't know who Orry is?”