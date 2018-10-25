These Pics Of Alia Bhatt Dining With Ranbir, Rishi And Neetu Kapoor Have Taken Over The Internet

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and family (courtesy ran_lia_love)

Alia Bhatt flew back to India recently after her trip to New York but fans are still not over the photos from the actress' dinner date with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family. Pictures of Alia Bhatt dining with Ranbir Kapoor and his parents - Rishi and Neetu Kapoor - along with others, have been curated and shared by fan-clubs, which are crazy viral on the Internet now. Dressed in red, Alia can be seen sharing the frame with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor in one of the pictures while in another, she also roped in Rishi Kapoor for a photo. One of the viral photos from the evening in New York also features a loved-up memory of Ranbir and Alia.

Rishi Kapoor is currently in the Big Apple for treatment, where he has been accompanied by wife Neetu and son Ranbir. When in New York, Rishi Kapoor has also had visitors such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher and Javed Akhtar. Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy with the shooting of Kalank, appeared to have sliced out time for a quick trip to New York. The 25-year-old actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday looking chic as ever - she was reportedly Indore bound for work.

While navigating the streets of New York, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir bumped into Robert De Niro after which, the 63-year-old actor posted this picture:

Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob ! pic.twitter.com/gzdhQDawBO — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2018

After months of speculation, Alia Bhatt finally appeared to confirmed she's dating Ranbir Kapoor in the debut episode of Koffee With Karan 6, in which she featured with Deepika Padukone. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also co-stars of work-in-progress film Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and mark the couple's first film together.