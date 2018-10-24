Look Whom We Spotted Alia Bhatt With At The Airport

Alia Bhatt with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur (Courtesy aliaabhatt)

Flight delays can really be annoying if you are travelling alone or your fellow traveler isn't of your choice. But that's not the case with actress Alia Bhatt, who had Aditya Roy Kapur, her co-star from Kalank and Sadak 2, as her company. On Wednesday, Alia shared a photo of herself with Aditya Roy Kapur on her Instagram timeline, and the duo can be seen in a very cheerful mood. The photo was taken at the airport lounge while they were waiting for their flight, which apparently had been delayed. She captioned the photo: "Delirious delays." The photo shared by Alia has over 661,163 likes in three hours and is counting. The photo has been liked by Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan, who are also part of Abhishek Varman's Kalank.

delirious delays A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 23, 2018 at 9:39pm PDT

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The duo were apparently heading off to Indore, where the next schedule of Kalank will be shot.





Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport

Aditya Roy Kapur at the Mumbai airport

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan went to Kargil to shoot for Kalank. Alia shared a glimpse of just how much fun she's had on the sets of Kalank in Kargil.

Kargil x Kalank A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 12, 2018 at 1:46am PDT

Kalank appears to be in its fifth schedule after the previous schedule of the film was postponed in July after the sets of the film collapsed because of incessant Mumbai rains.

Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kalank is an epic drama set in 1940s. The film is all set to hit screens on April 19 next year.