Kalank Takes Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan To Kargil

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Kargil (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia and Varun are filming Kalank in Kargil Alia shared a photo featuring Varun on Instagram "Kargil X Kalank," Alia captioned the photo

If you are wondering where you can find Kalank co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, the correct answer would be Kargil, where the two are shooting for the new film. Alia shared a glimpse of just how much fun she's having on the sets of Kalank in Kargil, as she Instagrammed a photo featuring herself and Varun on Friday. She kept the caption simple, as she wrote: "Kargil X Kalank." Judging by the Alia and Varun's clothes in the photo, their experience is sure turning out to be a chilly one - just a day before, Varun shared his experience of shooting bare bodied in the extreme cold weather of Kargil. Varun and Alia co-star with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in the Karan Johar-produced film.

In his post, Varun had thanked his stars for having completed the sequence despite in the cold weather: "Kalank - was in for a huge surprise when it began to snow in Kargil. I have been training for a while but I was not sure how I would shoot bare body with the temperatures reaching -3 degrees. Prashant Sawant was by my side. God is great I managed to complete the scene rest is cinema history. Also Kargil is so damn beautiful," Varun wrote in a separate Instagram post.

Kalank appears to be in its fourth schedule after the previous schedule of the film was postponed in July after the sets of the film collapsed because of incessant Mumbai rains. The team was to begin with their third schedule of the film. The second season wrapped successfully in Mumbai, as was shared by Alia in her Instagram story. As was planned, the film went on floors in April with Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

For Kalank, Madhuri Dixit was roped in to play the role that Sridevi was originally cast in. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is an epic drama set in 1940s. The film is all set to hit screens on April 19 next year.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also has films such as Gully Boy and Brahmastra in the pipeline. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Sui Dhaaga.