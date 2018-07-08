For Alia Bhatt, Kalank Schedule Wrap Means It's Time For...

Alia Bhatt was last seen Raazi, which did a remarkable box office business (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

It's a wrap for Alia Bhatt's Kalank schedule. The actress who was busy shooting for Karan Johar's >Kalank, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, has finished shooting for her schedule. The 25-year-old actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram stories and wrote: "And that's a schedule wrap for me on Kalank." The makers have refrained from divulging details about the characters in the film, hence we know nothing about Alia Bhatt's role in Kalank yet. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is an epic drama set in 1940s. So what lies next for the actress you may ask? Its time for Alia Bhatt, her Instagram stories revealed.









Alia Bhatt will now start shooting for the next schedule of Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, the first part of which is expected to release in August next year. The first schedule of Brahmastra was shot in Bulgaria, where Alia Bhatt was present with her co-star Ranbir and the director of the film Ayan Mukerji. Here are glimpses from their Bulgaria schedule.





& its just the beginning.. A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 24, 2018 at 1:57am PDT



Just few days back, Ranbir Kapoor had spilled beans on the plot of Brahmastra. In his interview to mid-day, the actor had mentioned that the film is a "supernatural romantic fairy tale." "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan (film's director Ayan Mukerji) will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about," mid-day quoted Ranbir Kapoor saying.



