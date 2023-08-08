Viral: Alia Bhatt Didn't Fall For Paparazzi's Slipper Prank At Airport - "Done It On Purpose"

Alia Bhatt clicked at the airport

When Alia Bhatt is at the airport, a new kahaani is bound to happen. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport recently. A video is trending big on the Internet in which Alia Bhatt is seen heading towards her car. She wishes the paparazzi "Good morning". As she is heading towards her car, she walks past a slipper, lying at the airport. In the background of the video, we can hear a paparazzo saying to another, "Chappal pehen le (Put your slippers on)." After listening to their conversations, Alia Bhatt looks at the paparazzo. Then Alia Bhatt jokingly says to him, "Mujhe lag raha hai tumne purposefully kia (I feel that you have done this time purposefully)." After hearing Alia's words the other photographers, stationed at the airport, laugh out loud. Alia Bhatt was dressed in her comfy clothes. She added a dash of glamour with her shades.

For the context, Alia Bhatt handed back a slipper to a paparazzo last month when she spotted it outside a restaurant. Alia, with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, stepped out for a dinner date. While she was leaving the restaurant she spotted a slipper lying there. She asked "Chappal kiska hai? (Whose Chappal is this?)" and handed it back to the paparazzo to whom it belonged. The video was an instant hit back then.

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Last week Alia Bhatt attended the success meet of the movie along with Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra. Alia also revealed at the meet how Shah Rukh Khan gave her tutorial on how to lip sync for the song Tum Kya Mile. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. This film marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut. The film will stream on Netflix.

