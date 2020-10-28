The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao And Adarsh Gourav's Film Will Give You Goosebumps

The White Tiger trailer: Priyanka Chopra in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Priyanka and Rajkummar play the role of a couple in the film

Adarsh Gourav play the role of their poor driver named Balram Halwai

The White Tiger will release on January 22

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's forthcoming film The White Tiger released on Wednesday evening and it will surely keep you hooked to the screen till the end. The White Tiger is director Ramin Bahrani's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name. Other than Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Adarsh Gourav in an important role. Priyanka and Rajkummar play the role of a couple whose lives change after they travel to India from the US for business. Adarsh Gourav plays the role of their poor driver Balram Halwai in the film. The trailer starts with Adarsh Gourav introducing his character and shows how he uses "his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters" (played by Rajkummar and Priyanka).

The White Tiger will release in select theatres, as well as on Netflix on January 22. Sharing the trailer on social media, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free...I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga."

Watch the trailer of The White Tiger here:

Earlier, sharing the first look poster from The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands."

The filming of The White Tiger began in September 2019. It marks Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's first film together.