First Look: Priyanka Chopra As The White Tiger's Pinky Madam

The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in the film. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Highlights Priyanka Chopra shared the first look of the film on Friday

The film has been directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani

In her post, Priyanka wrote about her role in the film

The first look of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's forthcoming film The White Tiger is out now and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the Netflix film surely looks promising. The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name. Sharing the first look posters on social media, also featuring actor Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra described the storyline of the Ramin Bahrani-directed film like this: "So proud to present the first look of The White Tiger - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai, played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I've seen in a long time."

"Balram's rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival," she added. Priyanka Chopra, one of the executive producers of The White Tiger, also wrote about Rajkummar Rao's character in the film: "Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you."

In a separate post, Priyanka Chopra shared that in the film, she plays the role of Pinky, "a first generation immigrant in the US" whose life changes after she travels to India with her husband. The actress wrote: "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally."

The filming of The White Tiger began in September 2019. It marks Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's first film together. Talking about director Ramin Bahrani, the Iranian-American filmmaker is best known for helming movies like 99 Homes and Man Push Cart.

The release date of The White Tiger has not been announced yet.