The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao And Adarsh Gourav's Film Is About The Class Divide

The official trailer of Netflix's The White Tiger, featuring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, released on Monday and it is mind-blowing. Earlier, in October, the makers dropped a teaser trailer, giving us a gist about the storyline and the film's characters. Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao play the roles of a rich married couple, who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US for their business. Adarsh Gourav plays the role of their poor driver named Balram Halwai. Now, in the official trailer, we get to see how Balram Halwai "uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur."

The trailer starts with Balram Halwai narrating his journey and his dreams about becoming a successful entrepreneur. He expresses his wish to work for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) but is continuously reminded of his social status because of the class divide. He has been trained to be a servant his whole life and his faithfulness even made him indispensable to his masters but after they (Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao) tried to trap him in a road accident case to save themselves, he rebels and becomes a master of his own.

The trailer also features Mahesh Manjrekar in a pivotal role.

Watch the trailer of The White Tiger here:

The White Tiger is director Ramin Bahrani's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name. The film revolves around the ugly class discrimination in India. Earlier, sharing first look posters from the film, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands," read an excerpt from her post.

The White Tiger will premiere on Netflix on January 22.