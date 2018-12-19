The Ultimate All-In-One Celeb Wedding Album Of 2018. You're Welcome

Highlights
- Deepika and Ranveer had a destination wedding in November this year
- Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities were in Jodhpur in Decemb
- Sonam and Anand got married in May this year
Balle balle... balle balle...! Bollywood had their dancing shoes on pretty much all throughout this year because who do shaadi dance better than Bollywood stars themselves? The big fat Bollywood weddings that we all have seen on the big screen spilled over into our lives this year courtesy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and many more. Trust us when we say this that the list is long. 2018 has truly been a year of celeb weddings with not only Bollywood stars getting married but also TV celebs opting for extravagant shaadi festivities. Here's the best photos from the celeb wedding albums of 2018 for you. You're welcome.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had an intimate wedding at Italy's Lake Como in November, after which they rocked Mumbai and Bengaluru with their blockbuster wedding receptions. Deepika and Ranveer, who maintained a strict no-photos policy at the Villa del Balbianello in Italy, treated us to their wedding album after touching down in Mumbai. They had a Konkani wedding on November 14, which was followed by a North Indian shaadi on November 15. They hosted three wedding receptions in India - one in Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) on November 21 and two in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1 respectively.
November 20, 2018
November 20, 2018
November 15, 2018
November 28, 2018
November 23, 2018
December 1, 2018
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas:
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding festivities partially coincided with those of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple also had two wedding ceremonies, the first of which was the Christian wedding on December 1, when both families joined the bride and groom in Ralph Lauren outfits. Priyanka and Nick had a traditional North Indian wedding on December 2, at which they wore Sabyasachi. Priyanka's wedding ceremonies and the pre-wedding functions were in Jodhpur in the presence of just close friends and family. Priyanka and Nick also released selected photos from their wedding on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended their wedding reception in Delhi. The couple are expected to host another one in Mumbai on December 20.
Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
And forever starts now... @nickjonas— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 4, 2018
Our Wedding: https://t.co/tZH0Yk4Hwcpic.twitter.com/WLOiVojhT7
Having our family and friends share our special day with us meant so much...the smiles, the words, the love and the hugs - all so thoughtful.
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja:
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a true blue Punjabi wedding in Mumbai on May 8 with band baaja baarat that got Mumbai talking for days. Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand danced with Bollywood's biggest names not just at the star-studded reception but also at the mehendi ceremony and sangeet parties. Sonam and Anand married in an Anand Karaj on the morning of May 8 and hosted the wedding reception on the same evening. Anand, who owns a sneaker brand named VegNonVeg, wore a pair to his own wedding reception - setting the trend for Deepika Padukone who also kicked off her heels to dance at her Bollywood reception in trainers.
View this post on Instagram
Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical 2 days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special & here's a few people who deserve a special mention: @ranipinklove for creating the perfect fairy tale wedding! @wedniksha I don't think we could have pulled this off without you! Thank you for pushing through and making this dream, reality. @jomalonelondon for creating the most beautiful atmosphere! @reelsandframes for capturing our most treasured memories and being our wedding photographers and to @signe_vilstrup @taras84 @thehouseofpixels we can't wait for the stupendous pictures you took of Anand & I! A special shout out to @BellezaJewels @fizzygoblet @isharya @andmystories_in @teacultureoftheworld for creating beautiful mementos for my nearest and dearest @namratasoni @artinayar @bbhiral @alpakhimani @mallika_bhat @rohit_bhatkar for transforming Anand and me into the best versions of ourselves! @abujanisandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @anuradhavakil @raghavendra.rathore @masabagupta @rajeshpratapsinghworks @jimmychoo @shehlaakhan you are all some of the most talented people I know & my wedding could never have been what it was without your inspired garments. @kapoor.sunita & @amrapalijewels for creating special pieces for Anand and I that will become heirlooms that we can pass on to our children! Special mention @vani2790 @chandiniw @manishamelwani @abhilashatd for styling! @marut_sikka @poojadhingra & @indianaccent you served up a storm! Thank you to the brilliant team at the @theleela @sunteckrealty for the awesome venue @theweddingbartenders for keeping guests in high spirits @anaitashroffadajania @priyanka86 & Divya @vogueindia you guys are so supportive @vandana_weddingplanner for helping with the rituals @ravishkapoorinvitations for fabulous invitations @media.raindrop for always being there The Indian Media thank you for respecting our privacy & celebrating with us & covering us with such positivity & warmth Mumbai Police for all the support Dome Security you guys were on point at all times!
View this post on Instagram
Our Family is our strength.. thanks so much @kapoor.sunita you're the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally @anilskapoor @priya.ahuja27 for going out of your way to do everything and making sure Anand and I get everything we desire! Harish Papa for being our rock of Gibraltar! @rheakapoor for being my best friend and partner and making sure my wedding was a success! @harshvardhankapoor you are my knight in shining armor, you effortlessly took on every responsibility and made sure all our guests were looked after, I love you so much! Pallo, for working tirelessly through and being my third parent! I love you @shehlaa_k @sandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @abhilashatd @missdevi for being such amazingly supportive friends who are like family! @poonambhambhani for being an ace mami! My gorgeous Masi @kaveeta.singh for being uber generous and treating me like her own daughter! @ase_msb for bringing the house down with @madstarbase ! @Neeha7 for being my shadow and never leaving my side. @karanboolani for being my brother and best friend! Also to all our friends and family who made it from far and wide at such short notice Anand and I love each and every one of you for loving us enough to want to make it for our big day! Love you all!
Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal:
Perhaps the grandest of all celebrity weddings was that of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's. The venue for Isha and industrialist Anand Piramal's big fat wedding was the Ambani residence Antilia, which saw the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood pouring in to bless the couple on December 12. Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Nick, the Khans and the Bachchans, most of who were also part of Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, were in attendance.
Love birds married officially
Mother and daughter duo
Mukesh Ambani wears a custom ivory raw silk sherwani, hand-embroidered with resham and zari and adorned with Bengal tiger buttons in gold, encircled with Japanese cultured pearls for the larger Reliance family reception. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal (@_iiishmagish) wear custom velvet lehengas from our zardosi revival series in silver, salma-sitara, dabka and bullion; keeping traditions of yore alive in their purist form. Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa #TarunVishwa Wardrobe by @stylebyami Makeup for Isha Ambani Piramal: @vardannayak Makeup for Nita Ambani: @mickeycontractor Hair for Isha Ambani Piramal: @pompyhans Hair for Nita Ambani: @sangeetahairartist #Sabyasachi #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #IshaAmbaniPiramal #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Nita ambani and isha ambani with #hillaryclinton at craft bazar
In viral pictures and videos on social media, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars were spotted helping serve dinner to the groom's family as part of a traditional ritual. Previously, Shah Rukh and Gauri had also lit up Isha Ambani's sangeet in Udaipur with performances, as did Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Beyonce flew in to Udaipur for just a day - she was the star performer at the sangeet. The guest list also included the likes of Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, all the way from USA.
This act is a good example & Such a motivation for today's fake ameer log..
Earlier in July, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta in a glitzy ceremony in Mumbai, which too was made a star-studded affair by Bollywood biggies.
Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi:
Just two days after Sonam's shaadi, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush hush wedding at a Delhi gurudwara in the presence of close family members. Karan Johar was the first celebrity to congratulate the couple on social media. At that point it was speculated that the couple had a rushed wedding because of Neha's then unconfirmed pregnancy. But it was only much later that they made the pregnancy announcement and revealed in interviews that the previous speculation was actually true. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed a baby girl in November, who they've named Mehr Dhupia Bedi.
Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi . pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018
Whaaaaa ... Pati .. patni ... peace out pic.twitter.com/tdCAd28DET— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 12, 2018
U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018
Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar:
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar zeroed in on Alibaug as their destination wedding, which was perhaps the cutest wedding ever. Ahead of their wedding, eyebrows were raised citing the fact that Ankita is several years younger than the 53-year-old actor-model. Milind and Ankita had a Maharashtrian wedding on April 22. Ankita, who is from Assam, was a traditional Assamese bride for the ceremony. The couple also had a "barefoot wedding" later in July, which Ankita described as: "The barefoot wedding we always wanted in the woods with the beautiful family."
Shweta Basu Prasad And Rohit Mittal:
Priyanka and Nick's was not the only December wedding. Actress Shweta Basu Prasad married her long-time fiance Rohit Mittal in Pune on December 13. Shweta, who was the perfect Bengali bride in a traditionally draped saree and mukut, had a wedding as per Bengali and Marwari traditions with family and close friends in tow. Shweta also filled up her wedding album with cute pictures from the pre-wedding festivities.
Dinesh Vijan And Pramita Tanwar:
Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, who made his debut as a director with Raabta, married Dubai-based Pramita Tanwar on November 13. While Dinesh Vijan's wedding ceremony was attended by the Raabta stars Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, the reception party hosted on the following day witnessed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan set the dance floor on fire.
Never had an elder brother..found one in you Dinoo..for life.. some Raabta for sure!! Today, i'm so so happy for you as you start this new chapter of your life with this beautiful super amazing woman Pramita! I wish you both a lifetime of love, togetherness, happiness and the most memorable moments!! I'll always be there for both of you, no matter what! And you know that! love you guys!!!! #DinooWedsGuddu
Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath:
The year 2018 also saw several TV celebs heading to the mandap. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 13 in a Hindu ceremony. It was followed by an Anand Karaj, also reportedly in Jalandhar, the following day. Kapil Sharma shared photos from both his wedding ceremonies on Instagram. Kapil and Ginni's wedding festivities were attended by his colleagues Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.
Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim:
Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also got married this year in a private ceremony in Bhopal, Shoaib's hometown. The couple's February wedding was as per Muslim traditions. Dipika was a stunning bride in a pink ensemble, which she accessorised with traditional kundan jewellery along with passa, maangtika and haath phool. "I can see the reflection of Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim in his eyes.. and it's all I ever dreamt off," Dipika, who is a Bigg Boss 12 participant, had written on her wedding post.
Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio:
Meanwhile, TV personality Raghu Ram married Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio in a beach wedding on December 12. The couple shared dreamy pictures from their South Indian wedding, which was also attended by Rannvijay Singha, who introduced the newlyweds as "Mr and Mrs" on social media. Later, Raghu released more pictures from his filmy sangeet and said: "The Canadians killing it desi style" for the performances of the ladkiwale.
Keith Sequira And Rochelle Rao:
Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao, who participated in Bigg Boss 9, also opted for a beach wedding and the pictures from their wedding album are simply stunning. Keith and Rochelle, who got engaged on Valentine's Day this year, had a Christian wedding on March 5 and made adorable wedding announcements on their respective Instagram accounts.
Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary:
Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula, who met and fell in love with TV actress Yuvika Chaudhary on the show 2015, had a fairy tale wedding in Mumbai in October. A bevy of TV stars such as Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij, Rashmi Desai, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee attended the wedding while the guest list also included names such as Neha Dhupia and Tabu.
Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul:
Actor couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul trended a great deal in September this year after pictures from their wedding ceremony in Jammu, Ekta's hometown, were shared by the couple's friends on social media. The following day, Ekta made the wedding announcement with a click from the wedding and said: "Mr and Mrs Vyas... Sumeet Vyas, you are my happy place." Ekta Kaul continues to post her wedding pictures on Instagram every now and then.
Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla:
TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had a dreamy day wedding in Shimla on June 21. Only close friends and family members were present at the couple's wedding, which was held as per Himachali and Punjabi rituals.
Ban gayi @RubiDilaik Abhinav ki dhulaniyaa— Rubina Dilaik OFC (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018
Our beautiful n happiest bride #RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/QiZ9S6DKKN
What's so natural abt these photoshoot pics of #RubiNav is their emotional face ...they r not posing but living the moment#RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/7P3PA7SVm1— Rubina Dilaik OFC (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018
Gaurav Chopra And Hitisha:
Actor and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra married Hitisha in an intimate ceremony in Delhi in February this year. While the couple were extremely guarded about their wedding photos, fan clubs had curated a lovely click of the "dulha and dulhan" from inside their wedding.
Another exclusive pic— Gaurav Chopraa FC (@GauravChopraafc) February 20, 2018
Dulha Dulhan
MrandMrsChopraa@gauravchopraa & #HitishaCherandapic.twitter.com/nLrV2ebGCI
Gautam Rode And Pankhuri Awasthy:
February this year witnessed another celebrity wedding - television stars Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy also opted for a private wedding ceremony at the Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar, Rajashthan. The couple also had their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies in Alwar, photos of which were shared by the actor on his official Instagram account.
Phew! Congratulations, everybody.