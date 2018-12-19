The Ultimate All-In-One Celeb Wedding Album Of 2018. You're Welcome

Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding was in Italy's Lake Como (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer had a destination wedding in November this year Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities were in Jodhpur in Decemb Sonam and Anand got married in May this year

Balle balle... balle balle...! Bollywood had their dancing shoes on pretty much all throughout this year because who do shaadi dance better than Bollywood stars themselves? The big fat Bollywood weddings that we all have seen on the big screen spilled over into our lives this year courtesy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and many more. Trust us when we say this that the list is long. 2018 has truly been a year of celeb weddings with not only Bollywood stars getting married but also TV celebs opting for extravagant shaadi festivities. Here's the best photos from the celeb wedding albums of 2018 for you. You're welcome.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had an intimate wedding at Italy's Lake Como in November, after which they rocked Mumbai and Bengaluru with their blockbuster wedding receptions. Deepika and Ranveer, who maintained a strict no-photos policy at the Villa del Balbianello in Italy, treated us to their wedding album after touching down in Mumbai. They had a Konkani wedding on November 14, which was followed by a North Indian shaadi on November 15. They hosted three wedding receptions in India - one in Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) on November 21 and two in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1 respectively.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas:

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding festivities partially coincided with those of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple also had two wedding ceremonies, the first of which was the Christian wedding on December 1, when both families joined the bride and groom in Ralph Lauren outfits. Priyanka and Nick had a traditional North Indian wedding on December 2, at which they wore Sabyasachi. Priyanka's wedding ceremonies and the pre-wedding functions were in Jodhpur in the presence of just close friends and family. Priyanka and Nick also released selected photos from their wedding on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended their wedding reception in Delhi. The couple are expected to host another one in Mumbai on December 20.

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a true blue Punjabi wedding in Mumbai on May 8 with band baaja baarat that got Mumbai talking for days. Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand danced with Bollywood's biggest names not just at the star-studded reception but also at the mehendi ceremony and sangeet parties. Sonam and Anand married in an Anand Karaj on the morning of May 8 and hosted the wedding reception on the same evening. Anand, who owns a sneaker brand named VegNonVeg, wore a pair to his own wedding reception - setting the trend for Deepika Padukone who also kicked off her heels to dance at her Bollywood reception in trainers.

Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal:

Perhaps the grandest of all celebrity weddings was that of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's. The venue for Isha and industrialist Anand Piramal's big fat wedding was the Ambani residence Antilia, which saw the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood pouring in to bless the couple on December 12. Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Nick, the Khans and the Bachchans, most of who were also part of Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, were in attendance.

In viral pictures and videos on social media, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars were spotted helping serve dinner to the groom's family as part of a traditional ritual. Previously, Shah Rukh and Gauri had also lit up Isha Ambani's sangeet in Udaipur with performances, as did Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Beyonce flew in to Udaipur for just a day - she was the star performer at the sangeet. The guest list also included the likes of Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, all the way from USA.

Earlier in July, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta in a glitzy ceremony in Mumbai, which too was made a star-studded affair by Bollywood biggies.

Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi:

Just two days after Sonam's shaadi, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush hush wedding at a Delhi gurudwara in the presence of close family members. Karan Johar was the first celebrity to congratulate the couple on social media. At that point it was speculated that the couple had a rushed wedding because of Neha's then unconfirmed pregnancy. But it was only much later that they made the pregnancy announcement and revealed in interviews that the previous speculation was actually true. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed a baby girl in November, who they've named Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi . pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

Whaaaaa ... Pati .. patni ... peace out pic.twitter.com/tdCAd28DET — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 12, 2018

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar zeroed in on Alibaug as their destination wedding, which was perhaps the cutest wedding ever. Ahead of their wedding, eyebrows were raised citing the fact that Ankita is several years younger than the 53-year-old actor-model. Milind and Ankita had a Maharashtrian wedding on April 22. Ankita, who is from Assam, was a traditional Assamese bride for the ceremony. The couple also had a "barefoot wedding" later in July, which Ankita described as: "The barefoot wedding we always wanted in the woods with the beautiful family."

Shweta Basu Prasad And Rohit Mittal:

Priyanka and Nick's was not the only December wedding. Actress Shweta Basu Prasad married her long-time fiance Rohit Mittal in Pune on December 13. Shweta, who was the perfect Bengali bride in a traditionally draped saree and mukut, had a wedding as per Bengali and Marwari traditions with family and close friends in tow. Shweta also filled up her wedding album with cute pictures from the pre-wedding festivities.

Dinesh Vijan And Pramita Tanwar:

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, who made his debut as a director with Raabta, married Dubai-based Pramita Tanwar on November 13. While Dinesh Vijan's wedding ceremony was attended by the Raabta stars Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, the reception party hosted on the following day witnessed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan set the dance floor on fire.

Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath:

The year 2018 also saw several TV celebs heading to the mandap. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 13 in a Hindu ceremony. It was followed by an Anand Karaj, also reportedly in Jalandhar, the following day. Kapil Sharma shared photos from both his wedding ceremonies on Instagram. Kapil and Ginni's wedding festivities were attended by his colleagues Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim:

Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also got married this year in a private ceremony in Bhopal, Shoaib's hometown. The couple's February wedding was as per Muslim traditions. Dipika was a stunning bride in a pink ensemble, which she accessorised with traditional kundan jewellery along with passa, maangtika and haath phool. "I can see the reflection of Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim in his eyes.. and it's all I ever dreamt off," Dipika, who is a Bigg Boss 12 participant, had written on her wedding post.

Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio:

Meanwhile, TV personality Raghu Ram married Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio in a beach wedding on December 12. The couple shared dreamy pictures from their South Indian wedding, which was also attended by Rannvijay Singha, who introduced the newlyweds as "Mr and Mrs" on social media. Later, Raghu released more pictures from his filmy sangeet and said: "The Canadians killing it desi style" for the performances of the ladkiwale.

Keith Sequira And Rochelle Rao:

Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao, who participated in Bigg Boss 9, also opted for a beach wedding and the pictures from their wedding album are simply stunning. Keith and Rochelle, who got engaged on Valentine's Day this year, had a Christian wedding on March 5 and made adorable wedding announcements on their respective Instagram accounts.

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary:

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula, who met and fell in love with TV actress Yuvika Chaudhary on the show 2015, had a fairy tale wedding in Mumbai in October. A bevy of TV stars such as Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij, Rashmi Desai, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee attended the wedding while the guest list also included names such as Neha Dhupia and Tabu.

Yuvika and Prince photographed at their wedding. Yuvika and Prince photographed at their wedding.

Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul:

Actor couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul trended a great deal in September this year after pictures from their wedding ceremony in Jammu, Ekta's hometown, were shared by the couple's friends on social media. The following day, Ekta made the wedding announcement with a click from the wedding and said: "Mr and Mrs Vyas... Sumeet Vyas, you are my happy place." Ekta Kaul continues to post her wedding pictures on Instagram every now and then.

Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla:

TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had a dreamy day wedding in Shimla on June 21. Only close friends and family members were present at the couple's wedding, which was held as per Himachali and Punjabi rituals.

Ban gayi @RubiDilaik Abhinav ki dhulaniyaa

Our beautiful n happiest bride #RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/QiZ9S6DKKN — Rubina Dilaik OFC (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018

What's so natural abt these photoshoot pics of #RubiNav is their emotional face ...they r not posing but living the moment#RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/7P3PA7SVm1 — Rubina Dilaik OFC (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018

Gaurav Chopra And Hitisha:

Actor and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra married Hitisha in an intimate ceremony in Delhi in February this year. While the couple were extremely guarded about their wedding photos, fan clubs had curated a lovely click of the "dulha and dulhan" from inside their wedding.

Gautam Rode And Pankhuri Awasthy:

February this year witnessed another celebrity wedding - television stars Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy also opted for a private wedding ceremony at the Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar, Rajashthan. The couple also had their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies in Alwar, photos of which were shared by the actor on his official Instagram account.

Phew! Congratulations, everybody.