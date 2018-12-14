Trending Pics From Actress Shweta Basu Prasad's Wedding

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal photographed during their wedding (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad married her fiance Rohit Mittal in Pune on December 13. The wedding happened as per Bengali and Marwari traditions, in the presence of their families and close friends. Shweta looked beautiful as a Bengali bride in a pink silk sari, accentuated with a choker, a nath and a mathapatti. Rohit wore a black achkan-churidaar set. Pictures from the wedding have been shared by Shweta and several fan clubs on Instagram. The wedding festivities began earlier this week with a rocking mehendi function and ring ceremony was also held. Take a look at the pictures from Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal's wedding here.

Congratulations, Shweta and Rohit.

Here are the pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

For her bachelorette, Shweta Basu Prasad flew out to Bali with her friends. From Bali, Shweta shared these fabulous photos.

Rohit Mittal and Shweta Basu Prasad got engaged in 2017. Shweta had reportedly proposed to Rohit in Goa. He is a filmmaker. "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films. Not many know that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him," a source earlier told The Times Of India.

Shweta Basu Prasad is best-known for her performance in 2002's Makdee, for which she also won a National Award. As a child artiste, she featured in TV shows like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma. Chandra Nandini is her last show. In Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Shweta played the role of the actor's sister-in-law Urmila.