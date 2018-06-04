Actress Shweta Basu Prasad Is Engaged To Filmmaker Rohit Mittal

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Mittal in 2017, The Times Of India reports. Rohit is a filmmaker and the duo dated for four years before getting engaged in Goa. "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films. Not many know that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him," a source told TOI.
Highlights
- They got engaged in Goa
- Anurag Kashyap got them together
- "Yes, it is true. Rohit and I are engaged," said Shweta
Shweta had proposed to Rohit in Goa. "Though the feeling was mutual, it was Shweta who proposed to Rohit in Goa first. He then proposed her in Pune (his hometown). While marriage is on the cards, the couple is not in a hurry to walk down the aisle," the source told TOI.
CommentsHer Instagram account has several pictures of the couple, from their holidays and dinner dates. Of her engagement to Rohit Mittal, Shweta told TOI. "Yes, it is true. Rohit and I are engaged but both of us are extremely private about our personal lives so we don't talk about it."
Shweta, 27, is best-known for her performance in 2002's Makdee as a child artiste, for which she had also won a National Award. As a child artiste, she also featured in TV shows like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma. She was recently seen in Chandra Nandini. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Shweta played the role of Varun Dhawan's sister-in-law Urmila. Her upcoming film is The Tashkent Files.