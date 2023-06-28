Shweta Basu Prasad's Mini Sitar Concert For Her Team Is All Kinds Of Amazing

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: shweta_official )

Shweta Basu Prasad needs no introduction among cinema lovers. The actress, who first impressed the audience with her screen presence years ago as a child artist, soon made a mark for herself with important roles in films and web series. In addition to acting, Shweta Basu Prasad is also a gifted sitar player. How do we know this? Well, from her latest social media post, of course. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a video in which she is seen playing the sitar while sitting on a marble platform in the balcony of a hotel room. Sharing details, Shweta Basu Prasad said, “A little mini-concert at my hotel room for my team and the AD (assistant directors) team before heading out for the shooting location [smile emojis]. 6:45 am #Rajasthan #shwetabasuprasad #sitar.”

A little mini concert at my hotel room for my team and the AD (assistant directors) team before heading out for the shooting location ????????

Last week, Shweta Basu Prasad also spoke about what music means to her. On the occasion of World Music Day, she said, “Happy World Music Day. Music is said to be the language of the Gods, the proof of life and an art form that transcends religions, nationalities, race and time. May all your lives be filled with music each day [heart emoji]. I started learning the sitar when I was 18 and my first sitar teacher - T Sriram ji, would make me practice sa re ga ma pa dha nee sa (sargam and other sargam exercises) for weeks. After months of playing only sargam on my sitar, one day, the impatient teenager in me asked him when will we get to the melodies and play actual music, going past these exercises. He looked at me gently with a smile and said, ‘Get your Sa right first'. It's something that has stayed with me as a life lesson. Sa, the first note of music is like the grammar you learn before forming a sentence, the basic before music. Sa taught me patience and how to listen. Sa is disciplined.” The note is attached to a carousel of images and videos. One of the clips features her playing the sitar.

Here's another video of Shweta Basu Prasad playing the sitar that the actress shared a few months ago. In the caption, the actress simply wrote, “#sitar #studentlove.” In response, actor Chetan Hansraj said, “Amazing [fire emoji].”

On the work front, Shweta Basu Prasad was last seen in Jubilee, created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.