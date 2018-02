Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Are Married. See Wedding Pics

Dipika and Shoaib co-starred in Sasural Simar Ka . (Image by The Glam Wedding & Get the Look )

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now married. The couple who co-starred in television show, got married in a private ceremony as per Muslim traditions in Bhopal, Shoaib's hometown. Dipika Kakar, who played the titular Simar (yes, the same Simar, who tuned into a fly in the show) looked pretty in apink ensemble (withdetailing) festooned withnecklaces and matchingand. Shoaib Ibrahim, who played Simar's onscreen husband Prem from 2011 to 2013, complemented his real-life bride in a soft pink embellished. The pictures of the newly-weds was shared by their photography team The Glam Wedding & Get the Look.Take a look:"Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalised affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib's family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet a close-knit wedding," a source told Indian Express The wedding ceremony was preceded by a mehendi function and a haldi ceremony . Here are some pictures and a video from the previous two functions.On Thursday, hours before her wedding, Dipika also shared a glimpse of her wedging invite:Dipika Kakar played the lead role infrom 2011-17. She was replaced by Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar. Before, Dipika had featured in, co-starring Ratan Rajput. She participated in dance reality showin 2015 and later in 2017, Dipika and Shoaib participated in couple dance reality showCongratulations, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.