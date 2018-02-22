Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Are Married. See Wedding Pics

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now married. The couple who co-starred in television show Sasural Simar Ka, got married in a private ceremony as per Muslim traditions in Bhopal, Shoaib's hometown. Dipika Kakar, who played the titular Simar (yes, the same Simar, who tuned into a fly in the show) looked pretty in a rani pink ensemble (with gota-patti detailing) festooned with kundan necklaces and matching passa, mang tika and haath phool. Shoaib Ibrahim, who played Simar's onscreen husband Prem from 2011 to 2013, complemented his real-life bride in a soft pink embellished sherwani. The pictures of the newly-weds was shared by their photography team The Glam Wedding & Get the Look.
- Dipika and Shoaib got married in Bhopal
- Their wedding ceremony was conducted as per Muslim traditions
- A haldi ceremony and a mehendi function preceded the main event
"Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalised affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib's family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet a close-knit wedding," a source told Indian Express.
The wedding ceremony was preceded by a mehendi function and a haldi ceremony. Here are some pictures and a video from the previous two functions.
Here is the Haldi Video Of @ms.dipika @shoaib2087
On Thursday, hours before her wedding, Dipika also shared a glimpse of her wedging invite:
Dipika Kakar played the lead role in Sasural Simar Ka from 2011-17. She was replaced by Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar. Before Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika had featured in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, co-starring Ratan Rajput.
Congratulations, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.