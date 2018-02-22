Inside Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Wedding Festivities

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were hosted on Wednesday

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim photographed during their mehendi (Image courtesy: teamshoaibdipika)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Dipika was dressed in black for the mehendi
  2. For the sangeet, Dipika opted for a yellow sharara
  3. Their wedding reception will be hosted on February 26
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were hosted on Wednesday. Several pictures of the couple have been shared online and they are every bit dreamy. The pictures of their haldi ceremony looked no less than a fairy tale affair. Dipika, the bride-to-be, was dressed in black for the mehendi and Shoaib opted for an orange and black kurta pyjama. In the pictures and videos that have been shared by their fan clubs, Dipika is seen busy with her mehendi rituals and Shoaib too got his bride's name written on his palm. They can also be seen dancing to some Bollywood tracks. For the sangeet, Dipika opted for a yellow sharara.

Here are some of the pictures from Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's wedding festivities.
 
 

Their haldi ceremony looked like this.
 
 

The wedding will take place during this week in Bhopal, Shoaib's hometown, as the couple reportedly wanted it to be private affair. "Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalised affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib's family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet a close-knit wedding," a source told Indian Express.

Here's a sneak peek of their reception invite, which will be on February 26 in Mumbai.
 

 


For the pre-wedding photoshoot, the couple recreated Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose on the train from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
 
 

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, in which she played the title role. The couple together participated in last year's Nach Baliye 8.
 

