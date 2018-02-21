Pics From Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Haldi Ceremony

IT'S a love story which never become PALE,it is ETERNAL & BEAUTIFUL,just like a FAIRYTALE..... #dodilmilrahehain #shoaika #shoaikagoals #loveisintheair #sumthingbeautiful #lovegoals #alhumdullilah

A post shared by Falaq (@falaqnaazz) on Feb 18, 2018 at 5:05am PST