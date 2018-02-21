Pics From Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Haldi Ceremony

The wedding festivities have begun for television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who are getting married on February 26. The groom-to-be shared pictures from the haldi ceremony and they are every bit dreamy. Dipika and Shoaib posed for the cameras with haldi smeared on their faces. The wedding will take place in Bhopal, Shoaib's hometown. "Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalised affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib's family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet a close-knit wedding. Only the closest of the friends have been invited but the rest would get to wish the newlyweds in a reception in Mumbai, the dates of which hasn't been fixed yet," a source told Indian Express.
Television actress Falaq Naaz, who worked with Dipika and Shoaib in Sasural Simar Ka, also shared pictures from the haldi ceremony.
Shoaib's sister also posted a picture.
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. However, Shoaib quit the show soon. Dipika played the titular in the show and quit in January 2017. Shoaib made a comeback on television after a gap of four years with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. The couple together participated in last year's Nach Baliye 8.