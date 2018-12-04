Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Post Wedding Pics: 'Forever Starts Now'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed during their wedding (Image courtesy: Instagram)

The first pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their wedding are finally here. Ahead of the wedding reception in New Delhi, Priyanka treated us to pictures from both the Christian and Hindu ceremonies, which were first released exclusively by People magazine. "And forever starts now," the actress captioned both the pictures. For the Christian ceremony, held on December 1, Priyanka and Nick opted for Ralph Lauren outfits. She wore a custom-made gown and he was dapper in a black suit. For the Hindu wedding on December 2, the couple wore outfits designed by Sabyasachi. Priyanka glowed in a red embroidered lehenga and Nick wore a sherwani.

Now, without much ado, take a look at the pictures here.

On their wedding day (December 1), Ralph Lauren congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party."

Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party.



Pictured here attending #RL50 earlier this fall, shortly following their engagement announcement. pic.twitter.com/9jAZC5vVYz — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi also shared a detailed description of Priyanka and Nick's wedding outfits on Tuesday. He revealed that it took 3,720 hours to create the "modern masterpiece" - Priyanka's lehenga. "As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, her wedding jewellery was crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece," read an excerpt from Sabyasachi's post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Jodhpur over the weekend in the presence of their respective families and close friends.

The couple are hosting a wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. The ceremony will be attended by Priyanka's relatives and dignitaries. They landed in the national capital on Monday evening with their families.