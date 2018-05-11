Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Share Thank You Note For Those Who Made The Wedding 'Special'

"We would like to thank each and every one of you who made this day special and here's a few people who deserve a special mention," wrote Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married on May 8

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took out time to thank all the key figures, who made their big fat wedding the grand affair it was! Sharing a note on Instagram, Sonam wrote: "Anand and I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical two days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special and here's a few people who deserve a special mention." In her note, Sonam added special messages for the designers whose outfits were worn by the newly-weds over during two-day-long wedding festivites, the stylists, the wedding organisers, the venue decorators and many others.
 
Congratulations, once again!


Thanking the stylists, Sonam wrote: "Thank you for transforming Anand and me into the best versions of ourselves!" while for her designated designers, she added: "You are all some of the most talented people I know and my wedding could never have been what it was without your inspired garments. Anand and I want to wear our wedding clothes every day!" Sonam wore an Anuradha Vakil lehenga for her wedding and opted for an Anamika Khanna ensemble for the reception.
 
sonam kapoor wedding ndtv

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their Mumbai reception



Tagging her mother Sunita Kapoor, along with jewellery brand Amrapali, Sonam thanked them for "creating special pieces for Anand and I that will become heirlooms that we can pass on to our children!"

Sonam rounded off her post on a note of gratitude to the media and press, writing: "The Indian Media, thank you for respecting our privacy and celebrating with us and covering us with such positivity and warmth. Mumbai Police also received a special mention and so did her humongous fan following: "Last but definitely not the least, I would like to thank my fans for all the love they have shown me over the last few days."
 
 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding was a big fat Punjabi shaadi which all Kapoor weddings are expected to be. The wedding was preceded by a pre-mehendi party and a mehendi ceremony. Guests at Sonam and Anand's wedding list included the Ambanis and the who's who of Bollywood like the Bachchans, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar and others.
 

