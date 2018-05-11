Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Share Thank You Note For Those Who Made The Wedding 'Special'

Highlights
Thanking the stylists, Sonam wrote: "Thank you for transforming Anand and me into the best versions of ourselves!" while for her designated designers, she added: "You are all some of the most talented people I know and my wedding could never have been what it was without your inspired garments. Anand and I want to wear our wedding clothes every day!" Sonam wore an Anuradha Vakil lehenga for her wedding and opted for an Anamika Khanna ensemble for the reception.
Tagging her mother Sunita Kapoor, along with jewellery brand Amrapali, Sonam thanked them for "creating special pieces for Anand and I that will become heirlooms that we can pass on to our children!"
Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical 2 days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special & here's a few people who deserve a special mention: @ranipinklove for creating the perfect fairy tale wedding! @wedniksha I don't think we could have pulled this off without you! Thank you for pushing through and making this dream, reality. @jomalonelondon for creating the most beautiful atmosphere! @reelsandframes for capturing our most treasured memories and being our wedding photographers and to @signe_vilstrup @taras84 @thehouseofpixels we can't wait for the stupendous pictures you took of Anand & I! A special shout out to @BellezaJewels @fizzygoblet @isharya @andmystories_in @teacultureoftheworld for creating beautiful mementos for my nearest and dearest @namratasoni @artinayar @bbhiral @alpakhimani @mallika_bhat @rohit_bhatkar for transforming Anand and me into the best versions of ourselves! @abujanisandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @anuradhavakil @raghavendra.rathore @masabagupta @rajeshpratapsinghworks @jimmychoo @shehlaakhan you are all some of the most talented people I know & my wedding could never have been what it was without your inspired garments. @kapoor.sunita & @amrapalijewels for creating special pieces for Anand and I that will become heirlooms that we can pass on to our children! Special mention @vanimalhotra @chandiniw @manishamelwani @abhilashatd for styling! @marut_sikka @poojadhingra & @indianaccent you served up a storm Thank you to the brilliant team at the @theleela @sunteckrealty for the awesome venue @theweddingbartenders for keeping guests in high spirits @anaitashroffadajania @priyanka86 & Divya @vogueindia you guys are so supportive @vandana_weddingplanner for helping with the rituals @ravishkapoorinvitations for fabulous invitations @media.raindrop for always being there The Indian Media thank you for respecting our privacy & celebrating with us & covering us with such positivity & warmth Mumbai Police for all the support Dome Security you guys were on point at all times!
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding was a big fat Punjabi shaadi which all Kapoor weddings are expected to be. The wedding was preceded by a pre-mehendi party and a mehendi ceremony. Guests at Sonam and Anand's wedding list included the Ambanis and the who's who of Bollywood like the Bachchans, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar and others.