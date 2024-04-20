The Stunning View From Priyanka Chopra's Swiss Album

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

New day, new photos of Priyanka Chopra from a new destination. The actress shared photos from Crans-Montana, Switzerland and stunning can't even begin to describe it. The actress shared photos of snow-capped mountains, picture-perfect selfies, more glimpse of the stunning view. Expect more shots of snowfall and snowflakes. She also shared a photo of herself from what appeared to be an eatery. She captioned her Swiss album, "Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay..." In the comments section, Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Stunning! This hair on you." Shilpa Shirodkar dropped heart emojis on the post.

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Sharing a travel vlog of sorts, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "See you."

Last week, the actress shared photos from her France diaries and she wrote, "Lately." She was accompanied by daughter Malti Marie. ICYMI, check out the photos here:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.