Priyanka Chopra On "Straddling" Hollywood And Bollywood: "It's Almost Been 10 Years"

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is a master of many arts. She is an accomplished actor, producer, singer, entrepreneur and the list goes on. There is no denying that the star has wowed both Bollywood and Hollywood fans with her tremendous body of work. In a recent chat with news agency PTI, Priyanka talked about straddling both the film industries. The actress expressed, “For me now, it's almost been 10 years. But it's been a while since I've been straddling this. For more than 10 years, almost 12 years, I've been straddling both industries in both worlds. It's very exciting to me to be able to work in any language and to be able to work in two of the largest film industries in the world, which are Bollywood and Hollywood. I love my job and I love the medium that I've been given, which is arts and to tell stories and to move people."

Priyanka Chopra has lent her voice to the upcoming nature documentary film Tiger on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie narrates the story of a tigress, raising her four cubs in the jungle. Talking about the challenge she faced during the project, Priyanka shared, “When you are an actor, you are used to the audio-visual medium. And here, we are taking away the visual and it is just the audio medium. I think the challenge really is to be able to convey emotions with just your voice and not do too much, but yet be able to find the right balance. And I think working with the director and the producer Roy, even just having everybody around me who has done this for a very long time and have made nature documentaries. I think I leaned a lot on them to creatively tell me how much was enough. It is really something that excites me and enjoys me. It is challenging but I really get excited by it.”

Speaking about why people should watch Tiger, Priyanka Chopra mentioned, “I would love for people to just take a moment and recognise the majesty of creation. It is only when you see other forms of creation besides ourselves and stop being self-centred and just look at the incredible magic of creation. It helps you pause for a second and really appreciate the gifts that we have around us. I do hope that people enjoy it because it is a really cute, fun, amazing story and the resilience of this mother and her four cubs. How terrifying it must be to raise babies in the jungle. I think that itself is just very interesting. All the other mysterious animals that are in the jungle and how there is a sort of cacophony of a secret language almost, which is like the jungle's language that they have. It is just so fascinating and I hope that that is what people take away from it more than anything.”

Tiger will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 22.