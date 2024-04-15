Priyanka Chopra Wakes Up Looking Like This. The Internet Loves Her No Makeup Look: 'No Filter'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is currently keeping busy with the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film, Heads Of State in France. The 41-year-old star however took some time off her schedule to interact with her fans on her way to work. On Monday, the Sky Is Pink star posted a video on her Instagram feed and gave her fans a glimpse of the breathtaking locales where she's currently filming. Priyanka shared a video in which she is seated inside a car. Towards the end of the video, the actress can be seen showing fans her white colour vanity van upon reaching the film set. In the caption, Priyanka Chopra also confesses to stealing the idea of filming a live video on her way to work from her Heads Of State director Ilya Naishuller. Besides Priyanka Chopra's candour, what caught her fans' attention was the actor's no makeup look. Many also complimented Priyanka on her blemish-free skin.

“Stole @naishuller s idea of a live on my way to work. Like I said. Super early mornings," wrote Priyanka Chopra in her caption while fans filled her comment section with praises for her no makeup look. One of the fans wrote, “You're even more beautiful without make up.” Another wrote, “You don't need make up to look beautiful!”

"So natural no filter ....PC rocks," gushed a third while another wrote, "Looking so different without makeup but still looking beautiful." A fellow fan even went to the extent of calling the actress a "gorgeous fresh faced queen." Some others talked about the picturesque location of the film's set. One wrote, "France is Fabulously Glamours." Another comment read, "Our desi girl is nailing the world," and we cannot agree more.

This is the post we are talking about:

Currently, Priyanka is busy shooting her upcoming film Heads of State in France. Recently, she shared some endearing moments with her daughter, Malti Marie. The pictures featured Malti Marie capturing Priyanka with her toy camera, relishing French delicacies, and exploring the city streets. Additionally, the mother-daughter duo was spotted indulging in playful activities at the park.