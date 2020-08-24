The Return Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Airport Looks. See Trending Pics

Ranveer and Deepika at the Mumbai airport. (courtesy: filmy_pai)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh topped the list of trends on Monday evening, courtesy their airport looks. The star couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Monday as they headed back from Bengaluru, which happens to be Deepika Padukone's hometown. Deepika and Ranveer were seen walking hand-in-hand as they stepped out of the airport. The couple opted for casual outfits and were seen twinning. Both Deepika and Ranveer, masked, topped blue denims with black t-shirts. That's not it, they accessorised their looks with fanny packs. The pictures from Deepika and Ranveer's airport look are trending big time on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actress has signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The revised cast of the film has not been announced as of now. The actress has also signed a film opposite Prabhas.

Ranveer Singh's next project is Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. He will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's period drama Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple will soon be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.