Not A Toy Story, Just Dolls Inspired By Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Reception Look

There is absolutely no denying the fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are arguably one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. How, you ask? Well, we just found out something that proves how much their fans love them. We recently chanced upon a few dolls, which are inspired by the couple. To be more specific, the dolls are inspired by the couple's Bengaluru wedding reception look. Several fan pages dedicated to the star couple shared original picture from their Bengaluru reception, juxtaposed with a photograph of the dolls inspired by them. From the postures of the dolls to the accuracy of outfits and hairdos, everything is on point.

Check out the pictures here:

For the Bengaluru reception in 2018, Deepika wore a golden saree, designed by Sabyasachi, while Rohit Bal was the couturier for Ranveer's bandhgala.

Earlier this year, pictures of dolls inspired by Deepika Paduone's "Padmaavat" look surfaced on social media, which, TBH, were not a very pleasant sight. ICYMI, these are the dolls we are talking about:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple will soon be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.