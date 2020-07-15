What Deepika Padukone Did After Ranveer Singh Snoozed The Alarm '35,000' Times

Deepika shared this photo of Ranveer (courtesy deepikapadukone)

First, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are couple goals. Which means they often tease each other on social media and Wednesday was one such day when Deepika revealed how much (not) of a morning person Ranveer is. On Wednesday, Deepika participated in an interactive session with her fans on Instagram when she asked if she had to send across a message to Ranveer via her Instagram session, what it would be. Choosing to respond, Deepika said it would be nice if Ranveer could join her at the breakfast table. "You've snoozed about 35,000 times! Come on! Breakfast is on the table!" read Deepika's Instagram story. BRB, we are busy rolling on the floor, laughing.

Earlier in April, Deepika got over enthusiastic with the label maker and did this to a sleeping Ranveer.

During her Instagram live session, Deepika also answered queries about her pet peeves, her favourite character she's played, "weird talents" and many more.

Ahead of the lockdown, Ranveer Singh had wrapped the shooting schedules of two of his upcoming movies - '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 was scheduled to release in April but was postponed indefinitely as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Deepika also co-stars with Ranveer in the sports drama. Yash Raj Film's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is expected to hit screens on October 2. Ranveer will also feature in a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which will release in cinemas. Ranveer's upcoming projects also include Karan Johar's period drama Takht. Deepika Padukone, last seen in Chhapaak, has an interesting project lined up - she will be seen in the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern.