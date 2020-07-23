Hey Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wants You To 'Explain' This

A file photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Leave it to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to set couple goals for every occasion. TBH, we love the couple's conversations on social media and their latest one is not an exception. Why, you ask? Well, on Wednesday, the Lootera actor posted a picture of himself from a beach destination on his Instagram profile with a caption, which only Ranveer could explain. In case you are wondering what the caption was, here's what Ranveer wrote: "I love my sofa...Par ek 'take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors' selfie toh banta hai na." Deepika, in the comments section of her husband's throwback post, wrote: "Explain...." Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt wrote "best," adding a fire emoticon in the comments section.

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer's post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh keep their fans updated by sharing posts on social media. Earlier this week, the actress styled her husband's hair, a picture of which he shared on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Hair by: Deepika Padukone. Very Mifune in 'Yojimbo'. I like it. What do you think?" In the comments section, Deepika wrote: "Who took the picture?"

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone recently signed a film with Baahubali star Prabhas. The untitled film will be directed by Nag Ashwin. She will also be seen in '83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh's line-up of films includes Kabir Khan's '83, which is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup, Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Yash Raj Film's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Zoya Akhtar's 2019 musical Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt remains his last release.