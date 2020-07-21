'Who Took This?': Curious Deepika Padukone Comments On Ranveer Singh's New Hairstyle Pic

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (Image courtesy: deepveer_love_arabfc)

Deepika Padukone channeled her inner hairstylist for husband Ranveer Singh recently, a glimpse of which we also got on the Lootera actor's Instagram. However, after Ranveer posted the picture of his new hairstyle, it piqued Deepika's curiosity about the person who clicked the photo. The actress, who is currently living with Ranveer in self-isolation in Mumbai, hilariously asked him in the comments section: "Who took the picture?" and accompanied her comment with a thinking face emoji. Ranveer, in his latest post, shared a close-up shot of himself sporting a man bun of sorts which he thinks resembles that of samurai Kuwabatake Sanjuro (played by actor Toshiro Mifune) from the 1961 Japanese movie Yojimbo.

"Hair by: Deepika Padukone. Very Mifune in 'Yojimbo'. I like it. What do you think?" Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Now check out Deepika Padukone's comment here:

Screenshot of Deepika's comment on Ranveer's post.

Along with hairstyling, Deepika Padukone has showcased some of her other skills too on social media, including cooking and organizing her closet and kitchen cabinet. However, when she was recently asked about her "weird talents" during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, she replied: "My husband and sister (Anisha Padukone) would be the best people to answer that! I'm sure they have quite a few to share." LOL.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika makes a special appearance as Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev. '83, unlike other recent movies, will release in theatres instead of OTT platforms.