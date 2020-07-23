Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh And The Bhavnanis Are Busy Playing TPL (As In 'Taboo Premier League')

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed with family.

It is getting "extremely competitive" in Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's house right now, going by the actress' latest Instagram post. The reason can be attributed to a table game. On Thursday evening, Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of the game that is keeping her and the Bhavnanis busy. Tagging her husband Ranveer Singh, her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani, Deepika captioned her post: "TPL- Taboo Premier League. With everyone bringing their A-game to the Taboo table, I must say it is getting extremely competitive." How we would love to know who won the game.

We just don't seem to get enough of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media PDA. Earlier this week, Ranveer gave a glimpse of his hair styled by (no points for guessing) Deepika Padukone. He captioned his post, "Hair by: Deepika Padukone. Very Mifune in 'Yojimbo'. I like it. What do you think?" In the comments section, Deepika wrote: "Who took the picture?"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple will soon be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.