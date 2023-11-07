The One With Deepika's 'Little Joys' With The Padukones And The Bhavnanis

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's "little joys" video has our heart. Ahead of her skincare brand 82°E's first anniversary, the actress shared a video, which features some of her most cherished memories with family. The video begins with Deepika teasing her sister Anisha Padukone. "Give a proper hug ya," the actress says. She adds, "Camera is on? It's a problem? Can't you give a proper hug?" Cut to a montage of the the sister duo hugging. Deepika then added a clip of herself with husband Ranveer Singh and his mother. Another frame features Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone. The video then features Deepika telling husband Ranveer Singh at a red carpet event, "So handsome you are looking" and a video of them dancing together at their engagement.

Our favourite, however, has to be the clip of Deepika Padukone lovingly pulling her dad and Badminton ace Prakash Padukone's cheeks. She then attached a video from her and Ranveer Singh's wedding festivities in Italy, where she is seen bowing down to touch his feet. Cute, na?

Deepika Padukone captioned the post, "Eventually, it's the Little Joys that make life truly meaningful and beautiful. It's the joy in the little moments that remind us that happiness isn't necessarily in grand gestures but in the simple moments that we often take for granted. So take a moment to reflect and DM 82°E an image or a video of your #LittleJoy and get featured on our page. Stay tuned for more."

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The actress was earlier seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters.