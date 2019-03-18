The Kapoors Are Going Crazy Over This Pic Of Anil Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

Anil Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy anilskapoor)

Highlights Anil Kapoor shared a photo also featuring Anand Ahuja "Boys day out," he captioned the photo And then added: "Subtle, no? Calling myself one of the boys?"

Anil Kapoor had a well spent Sunday with his son-in-law Anand Ahuja in England recently and Instagrammed just a few pictures from the "Boys day out!" However, all it required was just one photo of Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to send the Kapoors into a meltdown, who can't stop posting comments on Instagram. "Most handsome men in the world," wrote Sonam Kapoor while Rhea Kapoor added: "Superb." Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita dropped the heart emojis and we also spotted an interesting conversation between Anil Kapoor and his nephew Arjun. They call each other "chachu", BTW. Arjun wrote this with the face-palm emoji: "What a guy! Used the youth and sucked them dry," while Anil Kapoor, 62, replied: "No, no. Left some youth for you also, chachu. Only because I love you." LOL.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also made a self-directed joke at his age: "Subtle, no? Calling myself one of the boys? Sorry not sorry." Well, the Internet is of the opinion that Anil Kapoor is ageing backwards: "By any chance are you a time traveller," asked a user while another added: "What has Anil Kapoor been drinking, youth fountain?" Some users perfectly summed up Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's photo with just one word: "Jhakaas."

Screenshot of comments on Anil Kapoor's pic (courtesy Instagram)

On Instagram, Anand Ahuja also shared the same album of photos and wrote: "Ultimately our lives, all of humanity, is about our relationships - how we interact with our family, our friends, our co-workers and the people we come across just in passing. Be happy, make other happy - this is the essence of life."

Anil Kapoor has often featured in Anand Ahuja's Instagram posts, like his shout-out post for Race 3 and then the throwback photo of Anil Kapoor from the Nineties.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a big fat wedding in May last year. The couple shuttle between their homes in Mumbai and London. Anand Ahuja owns a sneaker brand named VegNonVeg, which is currently opening stores across India.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.