Another Day, Another Fab Pic From Anil Kapoor, Sonam-Anand, Rhea And Sunita's London Diaries

Highlights Sunita Kapoor shared picture from Harshvardhan's birthday celebrations The Kapoors also celebrated Diwali in London Rhea Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani was also present

Anil Kapoor and his family are having a blast in London. Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor and his birthday crew took over London on Friday as the actor celebrated his 28th birthday. Harshvardhan Kapoor had a family-only celebration, glimpses of which have been shared on his mother Sunita Kapoor's Instagram account. On Friday night, Sunita Kapoor shared a perfect family photograph, featuring her husband Anil Kapoor, along with their daughters Sonam and Rhea, son-in-law Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, who is reportedly dating Rhea Kapoor and of course the birthday boy Harshvardhan. Sunita Kapoor accompanied the post with a mushy caption and wrote: "When we have each other, we have everything."

Take a look at Sunita Kapoor's post here:

The Kapoors celebrated Diwali together in London this year. Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor, along with their children Harshvardhan, Rhea and her rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani, joined Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in London. All the members of the Kapoor family have been actively sharing pictures from their London diaries on social media. Anil Kapoor recently shared a picture in which the actor and his wife Sunita Kapoor can be seen twinning in black hoodies. Anil Kapoor wrote: "The camera shy wife of mine Sunita Kapoor posing for Anand Ahuja's brand. Both of us wearing black."

This is the picture we are talking about:

The Kapoors arrived in London earlier this week. Sunita Kapoor shared multiple pictures from their London diaries and kept her Instafam engaged. The oh-so-perfect pictures from their vacation will make you go green with envy. Take a look at more pictures from their London diaries here:

Anil Kapoor met designer Sunita Kapoor on the sets of the 1984 film Meri Jung and got married the same year. Sonam Kapoor, the couple's eldest child is a renowned Bollywood actress, while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Their youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya.