How Sonam, Rhea And Anand Ahuja Made Harshvardhan Kapoor's Birthday Special

Highlights "Happy happy birthday my baby brother," wrote Sonam "I hope you get your happiness always," added Rhea The Kapoors are celebrating Harshvardhan's birthday in London

The Kapoors are currently in London, celebrating Harshvardhan Kapoor's 28th birthday. As the youngest of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's three children turned a year older on Friday, birthday wishes poured in on social media from Harshvardhan's sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor and also Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja. "Happy, happy birthday my baby brother. You have no idea how much you're loved and adored... keep working hard and keep striving forward and the world will see what a special person you are," is the note Sonam added to a throwback picture from her wedding, which Rhea wrote this message for her brother: "Happy birthday to the stubborn, patient minefield of talent in our family. Harshvardhan Kapoor, I hope you get your happiness always and just the way you want it."

Rhea's video also offered a glimpse of Harshvardhan Kapoor's late night birthday celebrations.

A special wish for Harshvardhan also arrived on Anand Ahuja's Instagram, who wrote a lengthy note to say this: "I've had a glimpse into how you dream and a glimpse into the immense talent you are. On this birthday, I wish you all the growth, fulfilment, and joy... and with every dream you accomplish, with every milestone you reach, I wish you bigger and bigger milestones and dreams. Happy birthday!"

Sunita Kapoor, like all mothers, kept her birthday wish for Harshvardhan simple and sweet: "Happy happy birthday my son... may the universe bless you with all its abundance," she Instagrammed.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who reportedly own a home in London, were joined by Anil and Sunita Kapoor earlier this week, who flew in to London with Harshvardhan, Rhea and her rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who married in May this year, also celebrated their first Diwali together in London. The Kapoors have been sharing glimpses of their London vacation on Instagram. We've collated them for you:

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who worked as an assistant director for Bombay Velvet, made his Bollywood debut with 2016's Mirzya. This year, he featured in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He will soon be seen in the biopic on Abhinav Bindra, in which he co-stars with Anil Kapoor.