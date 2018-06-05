Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Harshvardhan Kapoor On Debut Film Mirzya's Debacle Harshvardhan Kapoor said, "I do get hurt. When my debut film did not work for most of the people, I was upset"

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor's second film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released last Friday to poor reviews and his debut project Mirzya (2016) too failed to impress the audience. Of Mirzya's debacle, Harshvardhan told news agency IANS that he cares about the 'end result of movie' and was 'hurt' when his debut film didn't work at the box office. Harshvardhan is actor Anil Kapoor's son. His sister Sonam is an actress while Rhea is a film producer. He comes from one of Bollywood's most-prominent families. Asked if that's the reason why the end result of the film does not bother him much and he is rather focussed on the process of filmmaking? Harshvardhan told IANS, "No, that is not true... I do get hurt. When my debut film did not work for most of the people, I was upset but do we really know how to control the fate of a film?" "All we can do is put on hard work. In a year, only 10 films get huge success at the box office out of so many films releasing in India. And what is the definition of success?" he added. In his recent film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Harshvardhan plays a student-turned-vigilante. Interestingly, he had signed Bhavesh Joshi Superhero before Mirzya. "The treatment of the film is very different. It is modern and cinematically rich. The inspiration of the core character may be drawn from the angry young man era of our Hindi cinema, but the feet are very much in today's time. It is a realistic film and not a larger than life superhero film. I think the content of the film is quite accessible to the larger audience unlike my Mirzya," Harshvardhan told IANS. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero done, Harshvardhan will be next seen in Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra's biopic, also starring Anil Kapoor. (With IANS inputs)