Anand Ahuja Instagrams Anil Kapoor's Throwback Pic. Sonam Kapoor's Father Says...

Now, does Anil Kapoor approve of Anand Ahuja's post? Of course he does. Re-posting the collage, the Race 3 actor shared details of the photos. "Nike then (in Saheb, 1984) and Nike now (in Race 3)!" he wrote along with a thank you note to Anand: "Thank you, Anand Ahuja for sharing this!" Anand Ahuja is the owner of sneaker brand VegNonVeg.
Check out the photo here:
After the big fat wedding, Anand and Sonam shared adorable thank you notes to both Anil and Sunita Kapoor. "Thanks so much Sunita Kapoor, you're the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally," Sonam had Instagrammed.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a day wedding on May 8 and wrapped their wedding festivities with a reception in the evening. Anand Ahuja-a Delhi based entrepreneur, also owns the label Bhane, which is one of Sonam's favourite brands.