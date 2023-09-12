The Jawan Effect: 'Our Films Are Back,' Akshay Kumar Wrote To Shah Rukh Khan. His Reply

A throwback of Akshay Kumar and SRK. (courtesy: ShahRukhKhanandAkshayKumarFansClub)

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally what with the releases of the smash hits Pathaan and Jawan. Film stars have been congratulating the superstar for the success of Jawan incessantly. With the latest addition being Akshay Kumar. The actor shared a news article abut Jawan's box office success on his X profile (earlier known as Twitter). He wrote, "What massive success! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan. Our films are back and how." Of course Shah Rukh Khan replied to Akshay Kumar. He wrote, "Aap ne dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u (It's because of your wishes for all of us, they had to come true)."

The closest Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar came to sharing screen space was in SRK's 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, in which Akshay Kumar had a cameo appearance. Akshay later featured in a cameo in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Shah Rukh Khan featured in Akshay's Heyy Babyy song Mast Kalandar the same year.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's social media exchange here:

Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u https://t.co/vP4s1Qvlhk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

It's not just Hindi film stars who have been congratulating Shah Rukh Khan on the success of Jawan. Earlier, superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Jawan... Blockbuster cinema... Atlee Sir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched... He's on fire here. Jawan will break his own records... How cool is that! Stuff of the legends."

#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema... @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched... He's on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records...... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023

Earlier, RRR director SS Rajamouli wrote this for SRK, "This is the reason why Shah Rukh Khan is the Baadshah of the box office... What an earth-shattering opening... Congratulations Atlee for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of Jawan for the stupendous success."

This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office... What an earth-shattering opening...



Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success...:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 8, 2023

Akshay Kumar's line up of film includes Welcome 3 (titled Welcome To The Jungle), Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue and Housefull 5. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's next project is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.