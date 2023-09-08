Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Mahesh Babu's Appreciation Post For Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan (L), Mahesh Babu (R). (Courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's social media exchange keep getting better and better. Shah Rukh Khan, soaring high with Jawan, replied to Mahesh Babu's appreciation post for the movie in his signature style. After watching Jawan, Mahesh Babu wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Jawan.. Blockbuster cinema... Atlee Sir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched... He's on fire here. Jawan will break his own records... How cool is that! Stuff of the legends." Shah Rukh Khan replied to this post with these words, "Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend."

Take a look at the superstars' X exchange here:

Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend. https://t.co/won5gxilR7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

A day before Jawan's release, Mahesh Babu gave a big shout out to the movie. He wrote on X, "It's time for Jawan! The frenzy and power of Shah Rukh Khan are on full display! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family." Shah Rukh Khan replied to Mahesh Babu, "Thank you so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug."

See their social media exchange here:

Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug. https://t.co/xW0ZD65uvk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023

Jawan fever gripped the nation and how. On Friday evening, Shah Rukh Khan responded to several fan clubs' posts across different cities. He expressed his gratitude and love for this tremendous response to Jawan. Here are some of the posts:

For Delhi Fan club, SRK wrote, "Thank u.... Grateful for the love!!! Love u all!"

Thank u…. Grateful for the love!!! Love u all! https://t.co/2HABm0PuDj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

For Ahmedabad, SRK wrote, "Thanks and love to all of you in Ahmedabad!!!"

Thanks and love to all of you in Ahmedabad!!! https://t.co/6TQMvsvGXc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Sharing a video of audience cheering inside the theatre, Shah Rukh wrote, "So happy to see u all dancing and enjoying!!! The energy is amazing ... Keep celebrating!"

So happy to see u all dancing and enjoying!!! The energy is amazing … Keep celebrating! https://t.co/wqhWsT9Ghe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"