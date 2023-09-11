Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan Breaks His Own Record With Fastest Rs 250 Crore

A still from Jawan

Move over Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan just shattered a bunch of box office records after completing Day 4 in theatres. With a current total of Rs 252.08 crore, Jawan is "beyond historic," according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has set a new benchmark for highest single day as well as highest extended weekend ( 4 days – Jawan released on Janmashtami which was last Thursday). Sunday's total earnings were Rs 71.63 crore which took Jawan past the 250 crore mark. It is now the fastest Hindi film to have breached the 250 crore barrier, crossing the line on Day 4.

It seems that Shah Rukh Khan's best competition is himself – Jawan broke the Rs 250 crore record set by SRK's previous release (at the beginning of the year) Pathaan. Sunny Deol's blockbuster Gadar 2 is in third place.

"Jawan is beyond historic. Rewrites record books. Highest single day and extended opening weekend (4 days) ever (Hindi films). Smashes ALL records. Thursday 65.50 cr, Friday 46.23 cr, Saturday 68.72 cr, Sunday 71.63 cr. Total: Rs 252.08 cr. Hindi. India biz," Taran Adarsh posted.

"Jawan (Tamil+Telugu] Thursday 9.50 cr, Friday 7 cr, Saturday 9.11 cr, Sunday 8.47 cr. Total: Rs 34.08 cr. Outstanding," he continued.

See his post here:

He also broke down the Rs 250 crore record.

Jawan's Sunday earnings also set a record for the national chains:

#Jawan *Day 4 / Sun* at national chains… Nett BOC… Update: Sun, 11.30 pm

⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: ₹ 26.80 cr

⭐️ #Cinepolis: ₹ 6.85 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 33.65 cr

ALL-TIME HIGHEST SINGLE DAY AT NATIONAL CHAINS



Total…

Day 1: ₹ 29.96 cr

Day 2: ₹ 22.75 cr

Day 3: ₹ 32.67 cr

Day 4: ₹ 33.65… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2023

Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role with Nayanthara as the female lead, Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, and Deepika Padukone is a memorable special appearance. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan and Ridhi Dogra play key roles with Sanjay Dutt also in a cameo.