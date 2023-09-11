'Jawan Creates History': Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster Sets Record For National Chains

A still from Jawan

Box office numbers for Day 4 of Shah Rukh Khan's new release Jawan set a new record for national cinema chains PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. The film collected Rs 33.65 crore until 11.30 pm on Sunday in ticket sales at these chains, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This makes Jawan's Day 4 in screens the all-time highest single day at national chains. Sunday outperformed the previous days' national chain collections which were Rs 29.96 crore on Day 1 (Thursday), Rs 22.75 crore on Day 2 (Friday), and Rs 32.67 crore on Day 3 (Saturday).

Jawan, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, exploded onto screens on September 7 to coincide with the festival of Janmashtami.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote: "Jawan Day 4/Sunday at national chains. Nett BOC. Update Sunday 11.30 pm. PVR + INOX: Rs 26.80 crore. Cinepolis: Rs 6.85 crore. Total: Rs 33.65 crore. All-time highest single day at national chains."

"Total. Day 1: Rs 29.96 crore. Day 2: Rs 22.75 crore. Day 3: Rs 32:67 crore. Day 4: Rs 33.65 crore," he continued, also adding numbers for Movie Max and Miraj cinemas.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan began shattering records since is very first day in screens and is now Bollywood's biggest opener. It's only just begun and trade analysts are prepared to be completely overwhelmed by the film's numbers.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a (spoiler alert) double role with Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are cast in key roles with Sanjay Dutt also making a memorable special appearance.