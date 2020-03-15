The Internet Loves Kareena Kapoor's Sun-Kissed Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor added another photo to her Instagram diaries

She shared a selfie this time

"You're the prettiest" commented one of the users

Having a dull day? Don't worry. This sun-kissed selfie of Kareena Kapoor will surely brighten up your day. The Good Newwz actress added another photo to her Instagram diaries on Sunday and we just can't get enough of it. After her Holi selfie, Kareena treated her fans to her no-makeup selfie. In the picture, Kareena can be seen resting on what appears to be a sofa chair. She looks pretty in a printed white-and-blue kurti. Sharing the photo, Kareena borrowed a line from Cyndi Lauper's track Girls Just Want To Have Fun and gave it a twist. She wrote: "Girls just wanna have sun."

Check it out:

Soon after Kareena posted her selfie, fans flooded her post with comments such as "you are pretty" and "beautiful." One of the users wrote: "You're the prettiest" while another commented: "No makeup, no filter, just bare face. Still beautiful."

Kareena Kapoor officially joined Instagram earlier this month. Her profile contains pictures of her son Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan, mother Babita, sister Karisma and co-star Aamir Khan. In case you haven't seen her other posts yet, take a look:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.