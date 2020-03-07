Taimur Debuts On Kareena Kapoor's Instagram, Her Caption Is Pure Gold

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan )

Highlights Kareena made her Instagram debut recently

She shared a photo of Taimur on Saturday

Kareena's post was flooded with comments from her friends

This story is about keeping up with Kareena Kapoor's Instagram profile. The 39-year-old actress, who is known to have operated on an anonymous profile on Instagram, finally let the "cat out of the bag" on Friday. She introduced her brand new Instagram profile to her fans and was instantly welcomed with a million followers! On Saturday morning, Kareena Kapoor updated her Instagram with an absolutely adorable photo of son Taimur and captioned it the sweetest possible way. "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame," she wrote. In the photo, shot by Avinash Gowariker, baby Taimur can be seen resting his head on Kareena's shoulder.

Let's take a moment to appreciate this mother-son moment:

Meanwhile, Kareena's Instagram was flooded with comments from the likes of her sister Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others. Rhea Kapoor, who worked with Kareena in Veere Di Wedding, posted an ROFL comment: "That's not true bro you shove me in your frame all the time," she wrote.

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor announced her arrival on Instagram with a post saying: "Hello Instagram."

Like we said before, this may be Kareena Kapoor's official Instagram account but the actress had sort of confirmed on an episode of Arbaaz Khan's talk show pinch that she has had been using an unknown profile on Instagram to stay updated with the happenings on social media.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Angrezi Medium. She also has movies such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her line-up.