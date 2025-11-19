Before <i>Family Man 3</i> Drops On Amazon Prime, How Did <i>Family Man 2</i> End?

The Family Man is set to return on Prime Video for its third season on November 21. The spy-action thriller, created by Raj & DK, will see Manoj Bajpayee stepping once again into the shoes of undercover agent Srikant Tiwari.

Ahead of The Family Man 3's premiere, here is a recap of the first season and a brief rewind of the second season's ending.

The Family Man Season 2 Ending

Season 2 explored how Srikant Tiwari almost resigned from his dangerous and covert post to join the corporate world. However, he eventually returned to the job he loves and crossed paths with Rajji, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Although Srikant succeeded in preventing the assassination of the Indian Prime Minister and rescuing his daughter, his marriage continued to fall apart.

By the end of Season 2, viewers saw Srikant sitting at the kitchen table with his wife Suchitra, played by Priyamani. While having their post-dinner coffee, Srikant asks Suchi what is bothering her. She begins to sob, and the screen fades to black, creating the perfect cliffhanger with the focus firmly on the family.

Suchitra has clearly grown closer to Arvind (Sharad Kelkar), as her husband is almost always absent. But the ending does not make it clear whether Suchi actually confessed the truth to Srikant. Adding to the mystery, the audience still does not know what happened between Suchi and Arvind in Lonavala.

The season closes with a time-lapse that shifts the story to Kolkata. A mysterious man wearing a hip-hop hat and a backpack enters a dark apartment, switches on a computer, and types: "The country is distracted."

The Family Man Season 1 Recap

Season 1 introduced Srikant Tiwari as a middle-class man balancing two lives. On one hand, he pretends to be a regular family man; on the other, he secretly works as an intelligence officer with T.A.S.C., a special anti-terror unit of the NIA. The story revolved around a major impending terror attack, Mission Zulfiqar, planned by ISI-backed operatives. The mastermind was Moosa (Neeraj Madhav). Although Srikant managed to thwart Moosa's plans, the high-pressure nature of his job caused further strain in his marriage with Suchi.

The cast of The Family Man 3 also includes Nimrat Kaur, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Jugal Hansraj, and Aditya Srivastava.

