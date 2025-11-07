A <i>Family Man</i> And <i>Farzi</i> Crossover In Season 3? Raj And DK Drop Big Hint

The wait is finally over! The Family Man Season 3 trailer is out, and everyone's favourite intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, is back in action. Packed with thrill, emotion, and the trademark Raj & DK humour, the third season promises to take the espionage universe a notch higher - and if the creators' reactions at the trailer launch are anything to go by, fans might just get a major surprise crossover.

At the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK were asked the burning question - after the unexpected crossover of Chellam Sir and the phone call between Srikant and Vijay Sethupathi's Michael (from Farzi) who goes up against Shahid Kapoor's Sunny, will The Family Man 3 feature another crossover? The duo's reaction said it all.

Even before they could respond, Raj smiled and said, "The problem is DK is blushing too much and it's giving away".

The Amazon team, standing right behind them, reportedly shook their heads, signalling the creators not to spill the beans. While they didn't reveal much that cheeky response was enough to set fan theories ablaze - a crossover is definitely happening.

Crossovers have become the new trend in Indian entertainment, connecting storylines and creating shared universes that excite audiences. From the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe to Raj & DK's own expanding spy-verse (The Family Man, Farzi, Citadel: Honey Bunny), fans love discovering hidden links and surprise appearances.

If Season 3 does bring another crossover, it could further solidify this as India's most intriguing OTT universe.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee brought his signature charm and humour to the event.

When asked about his daughter's reaction to The Family Man, the actor revealed a heartwarming and hilarious story. "She's always known that I'm an actor," Manoj said, smiling. "She's proud of my work, but she's a much bigger fan of Sharib Hashmi, who plays JK."

Manoj recalled how one day his daughter spotted Sharib outside their house and screamed in excitement, "Papa, JK is here! JK is here!" The story left everyone laughing - including Jaideep Ahlawat, who joins the cast this season along with Nimrat Kaur, who will be seen in a negative role.

With new faces, bigger stakes, and the promise of a crossover, The Family Man 3 is shaping up to be the most ambitious chapter yet in Raj & DK's thrilling universe. Fans can't wait to see what surprises Srikant Tiwari has in store this time.

