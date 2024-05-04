The Allu Arjun Effect: K-Pop Singer Aoora Dances To Pushpa Pushpa

Aoora in a still from the video. (courtesy: aoora)

Allu Arjun's new song Pushpa Pushpa from his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule released earlier this week but it is already a smash hit. The Chai Step and the Shoe Drop step from the video have garnered a separate fanbase altogether. K-Pop singer Aoora, who also featured as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, has recreated Allu Arjun's hook step from the song Pushpa Pushpa. Sharing the video from an award show in Mumbai that he attended, Aoora wrote in his Instagram post, "How do you all like Korean Pushpa? Korean Pushpa at Bollywood Style Icon Awards." So, how did he do?

Check out the video posted by Aoora here:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Chai Step and the Shoe Drop step from the track Pushpaare going insanely viral. On Friday, Allu Arjun shared a clip from the Chai step and wrote, "Chai Step From Pushpa Pushpa.Iss Baar Hargiz Jhukega Nahi .

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun shared a snippet from the video on his Instagram profile and he captioned it, "Enjoyed doing this Shoe Drop Step from Pushpa Pushpa song." He added the hashtags #Pushpa2TheRule and #Pushpa2FirstSingle to the post. In the comments section, cricketer and Allu Arjun fanboy David Warner dropped a LOL comment that read, "Oh dear, how good is this. Now I've got some work to do." Allu Arjun replied to David Warner and he wrote, "It's easy. I will show you when we meet."